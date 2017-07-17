In The Community: KRQE Cares Food For Kids

Patrick Scott from APS Title 1 Homeless Project and Jeff Emarine from Albertson’s, joined New Mexico Living to talk about our KRQE Cares’ Food for Kids campaign.

KRQE Cares’ Food for Kids is our annual campaign to collect food for the APS Title 1 Homeless Project. KRQE Cares has teamed with Albertsons and Albuquerque Public Schools to help provide food and other necessities to homeless kids in our community. The KRQE Cares project benefits the APS Title 1 Homeless Project.

For more information, visit our website.

