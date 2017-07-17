Hobbs Police arrest 3 robbery suspects after SWAT standoff

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three men were arrested after sheriff’s deputies say they were caught stealing from a home in Hobbs.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the area near Roberts Lane and West Bender on Sunday morning when he noticed a suspicious car outside of a home.

While questioning 25-year-old Julio Ceasar Jacquez the deputy heard someone else inside the home and called for backup.

A SWAT standoff led to the arrest of 27-year-old Emmanuel Salazar and 26-year-old Sammy Espinosa.