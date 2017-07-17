For Your Health: Got Shots!

Jody Wagner a resource nurse with Albuquerque Public Schools, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Got Shots program.

Parents need to make sure their children are up-to-date on their shots before the kids head back to school on Monday, August 14. “Got Shots,” an event sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health Immunization Program that connects families with participating providers to make sure kids get the immunizations they need before returning to school.

