For Your Education: Graduate ABQ

Angelo Gonzales, Executive Director at Mission: Graduate, joined New Mexico Living to talk about their program Graduate! ABQ.

Graduate! ABQ, an initiative of Mission: Graduate, is a support system designed to help adults get to and through college by helping them explore post-high school educational options. This program is unique because it is designed to assist anyone over the age of 18 with a high school diploma or any equivalent certificate.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living