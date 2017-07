FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington Police officer is being praised online for his sweet gesture.

Corporal Johnston was out patrolling when he came across a boy selling lemonade. When asked what he was raising money for, the boy named Trey said a new bike.

Johnston bought a cup of lemonade, but came back a short time later with the bike Trey had described to him.

The post on the department’s Facebook page has already been liked thousands of times in just a few hours.