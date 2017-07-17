Emojis honored in world celebration

ALBQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is “World Emoji Day.” The special day was created three years ago by the founder of a website called Emojipedia, which was created to keep track of all emojis.

CNN reports that to celebrate the special characters, people across the globe are being encouraged to simply find a cool emoji and send it.

Participants on social media can also use the hashtag “World Emoji Day.”

Emojis have quite an extensive history. They were first invented in Japan, but then spread to the U.S. after the first iPhone was released.