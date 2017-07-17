Emma Mesta Garcia wins NMWT Women’s Amateur

ALBUQUERQUE,N.M. (KRQE) – Emma Mesta Garcia was never challenged. The Ruidoso golfer ran away with the New Mexico – West Texas Women’s Amateur. Mesta Garcia put together rounds of 70, 72 and 75 to win the tournament by a whopping 16 strokes with a total 1 over 217 score.

The NMWT also honors a city champion each year. Stephanie Blount is the City Champ after rounds of 70, 80 and 81.

NMWT Women’s Amateur

Top 5:

1 Emma Mesta-Garcia, Ruidoso, N.M. 70-72-75–217, 1-over

2 Stephanie Blount, Albuquerque, N.M. 72-80-81–233, 17-over

3 Lindsey Mirabal, Albuquerque, N.M. 81-82-73–236, 20-over

4 Brenda Dominguez, El Paso, Texas 71-86-80–237, 21-over

5 Chanet Fiorina, Santa Fe, N.M. 84-80-77–241, 25-over