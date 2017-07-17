Eastern New Mexico residents eye recall of sheriff

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) – A group of residents in eastern New Mexico want to launch efforts aimed at recalling Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the group is asking a state district judge to allow them to circulate a recall petition.

Records show the petition claims “Malin Parker has a policy, custom and routine of retaliating against any individual(s) … who oppose him and his policies.”

Portales attorney Eric Dixon represents criminal defendants Cody Banister and Armando Pena who claim they’ve been victimized by Parker’s actions.

But Parker’s attorney, Roosevelt County Attorney Randy Knudson, said claims against Parker are frivolous. Knudson says the petition demonstrates no misconduct on the part of Parker, and holding an election would cost taxpayers $50,000.

A hearing is scheduled July 25.