Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman’s eye

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, a contact lens is displayed in front of a 1-800-Contacts shipping box in Salt Lake City. A legal battle over a hotly contested Utah law banning minimum prices for contact lenses is set to come before a federal appeals court on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LONDON (AP) — Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.

In a case report published Monday in the journal BMJ, the doctors said that the woman had worn monthly disposable contact lenses for 35 years; she had “deep set eyes” and poorer vision in that eye, which they said might have contributed to a failure to remove some of the lenses.

The doctors said the 17 lenses were bound together by mucus. A further 10 were found by the surgeon using a microscope. Rupal Morjaria, a specialist trainee in ophthalmology, said the “large mass” would have caused quite a lot of irritation.

The patient had chalked it up to old age and dry eye, Morjaria said.