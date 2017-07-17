Charges dismissed against woman accused of trashing officer’s memorial

By Published:
Jennifer Otte
Jennifer Otte

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges against a woman accused of trashing Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster’s memorial have been dismissed.

According to police, Jennifer Otte threw rocks, scattered flowers and shredded stuffed animals at fallen APD Officer Webster’s memorial back in September. She is also accused of threatening people who say they witnessed the incident.

Otte was arraigned back in May, but prosecutors have since dismissed the charges saying the state has not had contact with the witnesses in the case. The state also says it does not believe contact will be reestablished in the near future.

