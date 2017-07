ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One bridal store is stepping up to the plate after retailer Alfred Angelo Bridal says its closing most of its stores.

David’s Bridal says if brides present their original receipt from Alfred Angelo, they’ll get 30 percent off a wedding dress and 20 percent off bridesmaid dresses.

They say the offer is good through August 14.

A David’s Bridal store opened not too long ago, at the new Winrock Town Center.