Bernalillo County sees increase in pre-trial hearings under new law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Court is seeing a rise in pre-trial hearings such as the one last week involving Justin Hansen. More of these hearings have been popping up since a new law went into effect involving how defendants are held for trial. That has resulted in an increase in judges ordering defendants released on ankle monitors.

Head District Court Judge Nan Nash is making it clear that everyone assigned an ankle monitor currently has one. Last week the court said they were out.

“With the adoption of the Arnold PSA and the new pretrial rules, we are being assigned more to Pretrial Services than in the past,” said Nash.

KRQE News 13 asked the judge if the new rules have gotten in the way of judges making common sense decisions. She said no.

“What we’ve been working on for the past three-and-a-half to four years are tools that provide judges useful data driven information.”

Judge Nash adds the new guidelines give judges more information in making constitutional decisions about whether to hold or release a defendant.

“We also have a system where folks are just not held simply because they are accused of a crime,” she said.

Judge Nash said there’s no set date for meeting with the county to talk about more ankle monitors or how much that might cost.