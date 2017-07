ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s responding to a SWAT situation in northeast Albuquerque near Indian School and Moon.

BCSO says it was serving a warrant on Morrow Avenue when a person at the home refused to come out. No shots have been fired, but neighbors are asked to remain inside.

No further information is available at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

***We ask the public to AVOID the area of 9300 block of Morrow NE in reference to police activity*** — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) July 17, 2017