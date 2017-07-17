Albuquerque Police: Suspect arrested despite disguise attempt

Robert Lucero
Robert Lucero

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected thief thought he could pull a fast one on police with a quick wardrobe change, but he was wrong.

Robert Lucero, 24, was caught on video trying to take a city bait car from downtown, but when he couldn’t get it started police say he took items from inside the car and fled in another vehicle.

Police followed him to Los Lunas, then back to Albuquerque to an apartment complex. Witnesses told officers Lucero put on a robe to try and disguise his appearance but they caught him anyway.

They also arrested 29-year-old Megan Wharton who was with Lucero.

