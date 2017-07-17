Albuquerque police arrest man accused in gas station robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Not even a month after being arrested an Albuquerque man is back behind bars.

On Friday, Paul Higgins allegedly robbed a Circle K on Central and San Pedro at gunpoint. Police say Higgins tried to run from them.

When they caught up him, he had a gun, stolen cigarettes and $99 in cash from the store.

Last month, he and his niece Kaylee Higgins were arrested and accused of assaulting and carjacking a North Valley man right outside of his house.

Monday morning, he pleaded not guilty and the judge released him on his own recognizance. The district attorney then filed a motion to have him held in District Court on preventative detention.