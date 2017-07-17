Albuquerque man set to answer to multiple charges stemming from scuffle with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man accused of brawling with police is due before a judge, Monday morning.

He is already serving a seven-year sentence for violating his probation. Now, 36-year-old John Sena faces a slew of even more charges, including battery on a peace officer.

Sena was arrested in June after an alleged scuffle with police was caught on camera. APD says he kicked an officer, went for another officer’s taser, then tried to strangle him with his own lapel and radio cords.

Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler released Sena on his own recognizance, but court officials say he was supposed to stay locked up. They say his arrest was a violation of his parole. Sena was previously convicted of assaulting a police officer.

Yet, Sena walked free after his first appearance in front of Dowler. His probation paperwork was only discovered after his release.

U.S. Marshals tracked him down several days later.

Sena is now serving seven years for violating his parole.

Monday, he is set to answer to new charges, including disarming a peace officer, battery on a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Before the scuffle, police had responded to reports that Sena and his girlfriend were fighting.