Albuquerque celebrates the Jewish experience through cinema

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Film-goers can ‘travel’ to Jerusalem and the jazz night clubs of yesteryear. They can also experience an iconic Catskills hotel by watching the line-up of a local film festival.

The 2017 Albuquerque Jewish Film Fest will showcase five acclaimed, recently released films from the U.S., Israel, and Italy.

The Women’s Balcony – Thursday 7/20, 7:00 p.m.

Body & Soul: An American Bridge – Saturday 7/22, 7:30 p.m.

Welcome to Kutsher’s – Sunday 7/23, 2:00 p.m.

Let Yourself Go! – Monday 7/24, 7:00 p.m.

Carvalho’s Journey – Tuesday 7/25, 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10/advance or $12/door, except for Body & Soul, which features live jazz and wine and snacks.

For more information on the films or showtimes, visit the Festival website.