West Gate Little League All-Stars are headed to Waco again

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The West Gate Softball All-Star team defeated Copper on Sunday afternoon to take the Majors State Championship 11-1. The game only went 4 innings after the 10-run rule came into effect. This State Champion team 10-run ruled ever team they saw in this year’s All-Star tournament.

This win marks their 2nd consecutive majors state title, and for some of the players on the team their 3rd straight state title. “You know, these girls we have been coaching since they were little and they are all a little bit different ages, you know by a year or two, but just having them all grow up together and experience winning state was awesome”, said Head Coach David Morales.

The team will once again take their talents to the Waco, TX, regional tournament. They went last year and ended up making it to the semifinals, but lost to the West Texas team that won the entire thing.

The team is older and feels much more confident coming into this year’s tournament. “We are not a hard headed team, we know that if we go to Waco we will make it far”, said catcher Reyna Morales. “Last year we didn’t really know what to expect and we were kind of shocked about the pitchers that we saw out there, but this year I think that we are expecting that, which is going to help us a lot”, said Pitcher Jenna Gurule.