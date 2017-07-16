Santa Fe Police: Man stabbed himself in front of officers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police said a homeless man in Santa Fe stabbed himself in front of officers.

Santa Fe Police said several people called them about Nazareth Jiron threatening people with a knife.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported he was walking toward the downtown area around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police said he was confrontational when they caught up with him, so they tased him and shot beanbag rounds at him.

He then stabbed himself with a knife and was taken to an Albuquerque hospital.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Jiron has a history of struggling with homelessness and mental illness.

He has been arrested several times for similar offenses.