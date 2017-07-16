Deputies say dad drove drunk with 10-year-old son

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video from Santa Fe County deputies captures the arrest of a dad who’s suspected of drunkenly driving around town with his 10-year-old son in the car.

Deputies were called to the Valero gas station near the Camel Rock Casino by tribal police in mid June.

In a criminal complaint, tribal officers said someone at the casino reported a man trying to panhandle. That’s when they noticed how drunk the man, identified as Archie Fresquez, appeared to be.

In the video, deputies got on scene and asked Fresquez where he was coming from. He quickly responded he had driven to the gas station all the way from a Santa Fe Wal-Mart.

Fresquez swore he hadn’t been drinking, but, deputies said they found a nearly empty bottle of Vodka in the rental Jeep along with a used syringe, likely for heroin.

Fresquez was driving around with his 10 year-old son. Deputies asked the boy about multiple pairs of heavy duty gloves found in the back of the Jeep.

The boy tells deputies they got the gloves at a Wal-Mart in Santa Fe.

When deputies asked the boy if they paid for the gloves, he shook his head no. The deputy then said, “No? You guys just walked out or what? You’re not going to get in trouble, I’m just trying to figure out cause there’s a lot of stuff that’s not making sense, bro.”

The child responded, “Stole ’em.”

In the beginning of the video, Fresquez made a comment about just getting out of custody a few days earlier for probation violation.

In this case, Fresquez was charged with child abuse and DWI. He has a lengthy arrest record, including four prior DWI’s, according to deputies.