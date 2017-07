PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal money has been granted to the Portales Municipal Airport to build a fuel tank.

The airport got a grant of nearly $432,000 to build a 12,000 gallon fuel tank.

Officials said with new tanks, the airport will be able to sell fuel. With that extra money they hope to become financially self-sustainable.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.