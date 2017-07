RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)– PNM is reporting two outages in Rio Rancho that is affecting thousands Sunday morning.

They say nearly 5,000 customers are affected in the area of State Road 44 and Hwy 528.

Also, almost 10,000 customers are out of power between Abrazo Rd NE and Southern Blvd SE.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but PNM hopes to restore power before 10 a.m. Sunday.