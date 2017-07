ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local country talent showcased their skills at the Bluegrass Festival Sunday at Marble Brewery.

Organizers said it was to show that there’s more to country music than what you hear on the radio.

Each of the four bands represented a different niche of the genre.

“I love blue Grass, country yeah, and especially with a local band it’s nice to come see somebody local,” said Stephan Williams, and attendee.

The feature band was called the Dirty Brown Jug Band.