Jodie Esquibel is ready to win a world title

ALBUQUERQU, N.M. (KRQE)- Jodie Esquibel is a New Mexico native and trains out of Jackson Wink Academy. She currently holds a professional record of 6-2 and is coming off of a victory in March. Esquibel is now training for an Invicta title fight in late August.

Esquibel will be fighting Livia Renata Souza for the Invicta FC Strawweight title on August 29th as the co-main event of Invicta FC 25. The fight will be shown on UFC Fight Pass.

Souza holds a 10-1 professional record, and Esquibel knows she can be dangerous, but Jodie is ready to wrap that Invicta belt around her waist. “I think the matchup is great. I think that she is good in a lot of areas, but I am better. I don’t think that she has ever been tested against an athlete such as myself and so I think she is in for a surprise”, said Jodie Esquibel.

Jodie has had some ups and downs in her career, but she feels at the top of her game. She has focused in and knows what it is going to take to be a champion. “I think early on in MMA I cheated a few things and you can only cheat it so long and everything was exposed. So, I feel like just rounding myself out and becoming a complete martial artist is what I have been working on”, said Esquibel.