Game of corn hole helps premature babies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several people turned out to play a game of corn hole for a good cause on Sunday afternoon, raising money for the March of Dimes.

People grabbed a beer, food and a bean bag to raise money for the organization with a tournament that took place at Rio Bravo Brewery.

All the money from the entry fees and donations helps premature babies.

“It’s already stressful enough to become a new parent, so I just want to make sure that every parent in our community has that opportunity to have a healthy baby and make sure they make their first birthday,” said Judi Hines, the organizer.

No word on how much was raised, but the goal was $10,000.