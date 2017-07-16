Family-friend says Clovis boy who contracted cholera from pond has died

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-friend says the 12-year-old Clovis boy who contracted cholera after swimming in a park pond on the Fourth of July, has died.

Gevion Lewis was swimming in the Hillcrest Park pond two weeks ago when he went under, swallowing a lot of water.

Lewis was rushed to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, where it was later learned he was infected with cholera from bacteria in the pond.

A family-friend of Lewis initially created a Go Fund Me account to help the family with medical costs. The Go Fund Me has since been changed to help the family will funeral expenses.

The hospital where Lewis was reportedly being treated would not confirm Lewis’ status to KRQE News 13.

There are signs around the pond that warn people not to swim in or drink the water because it comes from Clovis’ wastewater treatment plant.

“We pipe that after it’s been treated. We pipe it to that pond and we use it for irrigating the Hillcrest Park,” Tom Phelps, city manager, told KRQE News 13 when we first reported the story on Wednesday, July 12.

The pond has since been fenced off and is being drained.

“We will treat it with chlorine. After the pond is empty, then we will fill it back up with the reclaimed water,” Phelps explained.