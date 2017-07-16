Donald Cerrone expects a war with Robbie Lawler at UFC 214

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone says he feels great, as he is now training for his fight with Robbie Lawler at the highly anticipated UFC 214 card in Anaheim on July 29th.

Cerrone missed his original date of July 8th, on the UFC 213fight card, after battling a MRSA infection, but the Cowboy now says he is ready to rumble for this July 29th card. He is excited to fight on the same card as his Jackson Wink teammate, Jon Jones, but Cerrone is also amped about the matchup he has with Robbie Lawler.

“We are just 2 old school fighters man, I think you know, we are going to go in there and meet in the middle and throw down. I don’t know if there will be much wrestling or ju jitsu, probably a lot of us just trying to rip each other’s heads off”, said Cerrone.

4 of Cerrones last 5 victories have been by KO, and as for Lawler 20 of his 27 professional victories have come by knockout. This fight should prove to be a stand up and stand out performance.