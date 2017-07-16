Day 2 Results at the Women’s City Golf Championships

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Day 2 of the Women’s City Golf Championships wrapped up on Sunday afternoon at Santa Ana Golf Club. It was another day with perfect conditions, but that didn’t translate to the scores overall on the day.

UTGRV golfer Emma Mesta-Garcia now has a dominant lead heading into the final round on Monday. She finished her round shooting even, which puts her at 2 under overall. The rest of the field did not fair to well at Santa Ana, as the next closest golfer is 10 strokes behind.

Here is a look at the top of the leaderboard:

1 Emma Mesta-Garcia, Ruidoso, N.M. 70-72–142, 2-under

2 Stephanie Blount, Albuquerque, N.M. 72-80–152, 8-over

3 Brenda Dominguez, 71-86, El Paso, Texas 71-86–157, 13-over

4 Jennifer Delgadillo, 85-76, El Paso, Texas 85-76–161, 17-over

5 Alex Darwin, 85-77, Albuquerque, N.M. 85-77–162, 18-over