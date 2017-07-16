Day 1 results from Women’s City Golf Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Day 1 of this year’s Women’s City Golf Championships wrapped up at Santa Ana Golf Course. The conditions were great at the course and that led to some good first round scores. Here is a look at the top of the field after day 1:

1 Emma Mesta-Garcia, Ruidoso, N.M. 70, 2-under

2 Brenda Dominguez, El Paso, Texas 71, 1-under

3 Stephanie Blount, Albuquerque, N.M. 72, even

4 Shannelle Tafoya, Santo Domingo Pueblo, N.M. 80, 8-over

5 Lindsey Mirabal, Albuquerque, N.M. 81, 9-over

Round 2 will start up on Sunday with an 8 am shotgun start. The tournament will run through Wednesday and will be played at Santa Ana Golf Club.