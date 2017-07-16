Chris’ Sunday Forecast

It will be a more active day today for thunderstorms across central and western New Mexico. This also means the Santa Fe and Albuquerque metro areas will have a better chance of seeing a storm roll through later today. This is all thanks to a bit more moisture that is moving into the region today. This will help fuel more thunderstorms for this afternoon and evening compared to Saturday. Then it could get even more active for the upcoming week.

A better monsoon setup then could take place this upcoming week. That is when an area of high pressure may develop east of New Mexico. This position of the high would help bring in even more moisture to spark scattered storms over a larger portion of the state in the upcoming days. Early and late week look to be the most active for storms with a bit of a down-tick in the activity for Wednesday and Thursday.