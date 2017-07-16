Albuquerque mom and son attacked during dinner at Applebee’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was supposed to be a nice dinner out with her son at Applebee’s, but one Albuquerque mom said her meal suddenly turned into a violent encounter.

On any typical Sunday, Cheryl McFarlin likes to take care of her great nephew, Elijah. But last Sunday, her son invited her out to dinner at the Applebee’s on Juan Tabo and Montgomery to celebrate his new job and his first paycheck.

What began as a pleasant dinner between mom and her 18-year-old son, quickly turned into a violent situation.

“Some people had gone into the booth right behind my son, and the lady had bumped the booth a couple times. Then she finally got up and quite rudely said to my son, quit shaking your legs,” she said.

McFarlin’s son’s legs, tapping the next booth, appeared to be aggravating the other customer. He listened to the woman’s request, but that obviously wasn’t enough.

“We go to get up and he grabs his bag of food, and when he got up, his hands slipped out from the booth all the way, and when he got up he hit the table,” said McFarlin. “In doing so, it upset her and she called him a fat f***,” she continued.

That’s when things got scary. McFarlin said the woman punched her son and then turned on her when she tried to intervene.

“Next thing I know, she comes around this side of me and she says something about my cross. Next thing I know, she’s popping me right in the head,” she said.

According to the criminal complaint, APD said Georgene Sandoval left the restaurant before officers arrived.

A week later, McFarlin still has bruises and a black eye, and a message for Sandoval.

“If you’re going to attack people in public places, that you need to pay the consequences for your actions,” she said.

Police were able to identify Sandoval as the attacker because she left her name with the restaurant manager before leaving.

Sandoval has since received a summons to appear in court on two counts of battery.

Applebee’s provided News 13 with a statement saying:

“There’s nothing more important than the safety of our guests and team members. When the situation occurred, our team members responded swiftly and called the police. We continue to cooperate with authorities, and because an investigation is ongoing, all questions should be referred to authorities.”