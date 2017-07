ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is dead after being shot in the head late Friday night.

Albuquerque Police said it happened in a neighborhood on Pinon Azul Street, near Unser and McMahon.

Police says Desirae Perea was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

There are no suspects in the case and police urge anyone with information to call 242-COPS.