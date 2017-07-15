Thousands gather for Lavender in the Village Festival

LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lavender in the Village Festival took place on Saturday and gave people a chance to get out and shop their favorite scent.

People gathered at the Agri-Nature center in Los Ranchos for some live music, family activities, and of course, lavender.

There were various lavender products for people to buy.

“It’s amazing there are amazing vendors lots of things made from lavender that I didn’t even know could be made from lavender, and of course I had to have some to grow, cause it’s my favorite scent,” said Chris Pauley, an attendee.

Organizers say about 10,000 people showed up for the event.