ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team has been called out to northeast in reference to a barricaded subject.

SWAT personnel have surrounded a home near Conejo Rd NE and Zena Lona St NE.

Police say the barricaded suspect is a domestic violence offender.

No other details on the suspect have been released at this time.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area if possible.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.