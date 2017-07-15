Residents spot Bear in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A bear was spotted in the yard of a home near Los Alamos County Golf Course.

The Crooks Family says they saw the bear poking around in their backyard around 7:30 Saturday morning. They say the bear ran off into the forest after they made loud noises.

Sam Crooks says he quickly grabbed his camera and followed the bear, but stayed a safe distance to snap a picture.

They say the bear got into their neighbor’s trash at least twice.

The family believes it’s the third time they’ve seen this guy or gal.