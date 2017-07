ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the person who left a man with a nasty gash in his head, sending him to the hospital.

Albuquerque Police said it happened just after 1:00 Saturday morning near Candelaria and 2nd.

Police say the victim went into his home, telling his girlfriend he had been hit in the head with something during a fight outside.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said if anyone knows anything, to call 242-COPS.