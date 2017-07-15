Motorcyclists ride 100 miles for toddler with leukemia

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Bikers took a ride to help a little boy with cancer Saturday.

Two and a half year old Liam Hansen was diagnosed with leukemia. On Saturday, a group of motorcyclists who used to work in law enforcement held a 100 mile ride for Hansen.

It started and ended at Thunderbird Harley Davidson. Not only did the rise raise money through donations — there was also food and an auction.

Hansen’s uncle is part of the club and says the event was about off-setting the cost of medical bills.

“We need to make sure that Liam knows that he is not fighting this by himself. That he has a whole army fighting this with him and as long as he’s fighting, our organization is going to be fighting right along with him,” Phillip Carter said.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Hansen, which can be found here.