Lotus nightclub shooting suspect appears in court, lapel video of arrest released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting outside the Lotus Nightclub along Gold Street sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.

Albuquerque Police say officers were already in the downtown area early Friday morning when they saw a group of people arguing in the parking lot across the street from the nightclub, between 3rd and 2nd Streets.

Moments later, police said they heard a single gun shot. Officers ran towards the sound of the shot and saw a man being dragged by several people. Police say the man was bleeding and witnesses said he’d been shot.

Another witness told police the possible suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Sir Cotton, took off some of his clothing and ran past him, throwing a dark gun underneath a parked car.

Police found Cotton several blocks away near Fifth and Central. Cotton was captured on police lapel video sitting on the sidewalk and putting his hands in the air when police give commands.

It was as if he was waiting for them.

In court Saturday morning, News 13 learned the State has field a preventative detention motion, meaning it’s looking to keep Cotton locked up until trial. A motion for that will be heard in District Court.

Cotton has been charged with aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and receiving or transferring a stolen firearm.