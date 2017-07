ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Original Lavender in the Village is celebrating the plant known for its calming scent Saturday.

Visitors will find nearly 90 vendors at the Agri-Nature Center in Los Ranchos from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

There will be cooking demos using lavender, live music and free outdoor yoga classes throughout the day.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children 4 to 12 and free for kids under three.

For more information visit to the website.