East Mountain Little League All-Star Team is regional bound

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Intermediate East Mountain All-Star Team is headed to their little leagues first ever regional tournament. This team mainly composed of 13 year olds, went undefeated through the regular season and district play, and punched their ticket to the Grand Junction Little League Regional after taking the state title.

“In our league we have never won a state championship, we have been to the championship game, but this is the first time that we have won the state championship and get to represent New Mexico in Colorado”, said East Mountain Head Coach Brian Pagon.

The team battled diversity in the state championship though, as they lost to Portales and then ended up beating them twice for the title. This team is battle tested and also believes that they have the pitching to make it deep in the Little League tournament.

The team will head out to Colorado on Thursday, and has set up a GoFundMe account to help the team with expenses. To learn more on that, go to this LINK. https://www.gofundme.com/em-5070-all-star-state-champs