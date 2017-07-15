Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Storms will develop this afternoon, but the best shot at rain is going to be across the high terrain. It is not going to be an active storm day today. That is because high pressure is anchored over the Four Corners, which is not a favorable monsoon setup for New Mexico. So the best chance for scattered storms this afternoon will be across the Northern Mountains and southern Colorado.

A bit more moisture looks to move into the state tomorrow and this added moisture will bring spark more storms to central along with western New Mexico on Sunday. Both Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have a better shot at rain tomorrow.

A better monsoon setup then could take place this upcoming week. That is when an area of high pressure may develop east of New Mexico. This position of the high would help bring in even more moisture to spark scattered storms over a larger portion of the state in the upcoming days.