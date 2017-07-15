Albuquerque man arrested after allegedly breaking into family’s home in fit of rage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family hid inside their house, terrified, as their son broke into the home in a fit of rage.

It happened Friday at a home in far Northeast Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, Chase McGuire’s family said he appeared to be extremely drunk or high.

He left the house, angry, but returned awhile later. The family said he has a history of battering them, so they locked all the doors.

He banged on the front door and windows, then climbed onto the roof and crashed through a skylight, as the family hunkered down, scared.

Police showed up and were able to get McGuire out of the house. He appeared in court Saturday.

“No felony criminal history we’ve located. Mr. McGuire does report being in New Mexico for the past 20 years and also reports being employed at Red Robin for the last 5 months,” said the judge.

The judge released him on his own recognizance.