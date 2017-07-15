Albuquerque man arrested accused of beating and threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars accused of beating and threatening to kill the mother of his infant son.

Albuquerque Police said back in late April, Jeffrey Tovar was at his ex-girlfriend’s house.

According to a criminal complaint, Tovar got mad when the ex-girlfriend wouldn’t lie with him and their 10 month old son on a bed.

Tovar reportedly bit and punched the victim, tried to run her over, and threatened to kill her.

Then he threatened to kill a neighbor, who heard the ruckus.

Tovar faces child endangerment charges. At one point, police said he placed the infant on his lap and drove down the road before coming back.

Tovar was booked into jail for the crimes on Friday, and appeared before a judge Saturday morning.

“There does appear to be an active restraining order with the alleged victim,” said the jduge.

The judge set his bond at $5000 cash or surety.