UNMH Security guard accused of shooting officer to make first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who allegedly shot an APD officer during a standoff in northeast Albuquerque will likely make his first court appearance Friday.

Maximiliano Villegas, 38, is behind bars Friday morning awaiting his first meeting with a judge on this case.

Police say it was Villegas who was held up inside a home near Wyoming and Montgomery Thursday morning.

Investigators say officers responded to a domestic dispute when Villegas, barricaded himself inside with a 9-year-old.

The woman and two other kids got out safely.

Police say Villegas eventually let the child go, but soon after APD said he fired shots at officers hitting one of them in the shoulder.

The officer is expected to be okay.

Villegas has been a security officer UNM Hospital since 2014 and has now been placed on unpaid leave.

Court records show Villegas’ only criminal record was a DWI in 2005.

The name of the officer who was injured has not been released yet.