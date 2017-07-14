Trust company missing client money ordered not to touch financial assets

By Published: Updated:
Desert State Life Management has operated out of a small law office on 4th Street NW in downtown Albuquerque for years.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A non-profit the state is taking to court because they can’t account for millions, has been ordered not to touch anymore money.

Desert State Life Management is a trust that manages private funds for people who are either mentally or physically disabled and can’t pay their own bills.

DSLM is said to have paid about $800,000 to its roughly 70 clients in 2016 and should have about $5 million left in its accounts, but investigators say they only have about $926,000. 

A judge has ruled they can’t touch any of their financial assets until the matter is settled. This includes money and property.

There is also an expedited hearing slated for August 3.

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s