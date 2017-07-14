Stolen RV suspect pleads not guilty in court for different charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect who led police on a wild chase in a stolen RV across the Albuquerque metro faced a judge Friday, but for different charges.

The charges missing are the ones for killing an innocent man who got caught up in that chase.

David Barber is accused of causing a series of crashes in the heights, Nob Hill and northwest Albuquerque last month while fleeing from police. Just days ago, a man involved in one of those wrecks died.

Barber is wanted for a string of warrants, but Friday he pled not guilty to burglary and gun charges stemming from an April burglary at Ron Peterson’s Rirearms. According to a criminal complaint, 12 guns were taken.

In May during a search of an apartment where Barber had been staying, police found four stolen guns.
Three of those guns were taken from Ron Peterson’s.

Police believe he is the man in the store surveillance video of the burglary wearing a yellow vest.
Barber is also charged with a burglary at Hotsy Pressure Washers and for running from police in May where they say he also injured an officer.

The DA’s office says its working with APD on charges following the death of Tito Pacheco, the driver killed during that RV chase.

Barber is also facing federal gun charges and is being held without bond.

