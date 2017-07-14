State Police Chief defends actions of officers in video released by family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A video posted to Facebook is getting thousands of views. A Taos family posted it after an incident with State Police.

Police said they were called to the home for reports of a stolen trailer.

“While we’re doing that there’s another vehicle and in plain view my officers see drug paraphernalia and drugs,” said State Police Chief Pete Kassetas.

Manuel Cordova showed up to his home shortly after his son Ronald Cordova had been arrested. He was arguing with officers as they asked him to move his truck.

A criminal compliant states Manuel Cordova yelled at officers, “That’s why you guys get popped,” while making a gun gesture with his hand.

Police said Cordova kneed an officer in the groin before they took him to the ground and then arrested him.

The family told KRQE News 13 they wanted to share the video so they could show people the situation wasn’t handled properly, and that Cordova was injured in the process.

Chief Kassetas defends his officers and said they were also injured and sent to the hospital.

“Reality is, my officers were verbally attacked, physically attacked, and there was no reason for it,” said Kassetas.

Family members said they do admit they could have behaved better. Manuel Cordova was charged with assaulting a police officer, and like his son Ronald, for resisting arrest.