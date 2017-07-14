Special ‘New Mexico’ sneakers feature saguaro cactus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like another artist needs a lesson on New Mexico.

Special Adidas sneakers have been created for each state for a charity auction, but the New Mexico sneakers feature a saguaro cactus on the toe.

The saguaro cactus is the symbol of Arizona and does not grow in New Mexico.

The artist who created them is from New York.

“I am very inspired by the landscape specific to New Mexico, including its vast desert and the plants that flourish there,” the artist said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Adidas to see if they know about the mistake, but haven’t received a response.