Special ‘New Mexico’ sneakers feature saguaro cactus

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like another artist needs a lesson on New Mexico.

Special Adidas sneakers have been created for each state for a charity auction, but the New Mexico sneakers feature a saguaro cactus on the toe.

The saguaro cactus is the symbol of Arizona and does not grow in New Mexico.

The artist who created them is from New York.

“I am very inspired by the landscape specific to New Mexico, including its vast desert and the plants that flourish there,” the artist said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Adidas to see if they know about the mistake, but haven’t received a response.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s