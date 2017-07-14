Santa Fe man indicted for murder of girlfriend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is indicted for the murder of his girlfriend among other charges after police say he was the man behind a violent night.

Police say 26-year-old Christopher Garcia stabbed his girlfriend to death last month.

They say Garcia walked into a stranger’s apartment and hit the resident there with a crutch.

From there documents allege he stabbed his girlfriend in an apartment nearby, then stabbed another man when he asked Garcia if he needed help.

A grand jury indicted Garcia on eight charges including first-degree murder.