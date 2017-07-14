Residents report more bear sightings in Durango

By Published:

 

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The bear sightings continue in Durango and they’re getting scary in some cases.

One bear made it into a woman’s home and when he couldn’t figure out how to get out, it tried smashing through the window.

The woman says it still didn’t make it out, so she opened a nearby door and it finally left. The woman says she was unloading groceries and left the door propped, that’s how it made it inside in the first place.

Also this week, a bear was found with an injured leg in a yard, and another at some local condos. Then there’s another sighting captured by William Holden right in his alley.

All the bears were looking for the same thing — food.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s