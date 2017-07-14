Residents report more bear sightings in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The bear sightings continue in Durango and they’re getting scary in some cases.

One bear made it into a woman’s home and when he couldn’t figure out how to get out, it tried smashing through the window.

The woman says it still didn’t make it out, so she opened a nearby door and it finally left. The woman says she was unloading groceries and left the door propped, that’s how it made it inside in the first place.

Also this week, a bear was found with an injured leg in a yard, and another at some local condos. Then there’s another sighting captured by William Holden right in his alley.

All the bears were looking for the same thing — food.